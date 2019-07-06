UV Lancers rout UC Webmasters, sweep Partner’s Cup’s 1st round

Games Sunday (Cebu Coliseum)

1 p.m. – Hotel Fortuna-UC vs. UCLM (HS)

2:30 p.m. – ARQ-UV vs. USPF (HS)

4 p.m. – USJ-R vs. Tough Gear-CIT-U (College)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas Green Lancers completed a sweep of the first round of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup as they routed the Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu Webmasters, 94-75, on Saturday, July 6, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Up by just four, 64-60, at the end of 30 minutes of action, UV suddenly amped up their intensity in the fourth and outscored UC, 30-15, to hack out the win, their sixth in as many games.

Froilan Maglasang, Michael Maestre and Lassina Coulibally sparked the difference-making breakaway by combining to score 22 of UV’s 30 points during that pivotal stretch.

Coulibally ended up with a team-high 16 points while Maestre added 14 markers. Maglasang put up 13 points while Melvin Butohan chipped in 11.

Only six players scored for UC, led by the 22 points of Tosh Sesay and the 20 of Darrell Shane Menina. Tristan Albina managed 13 as UC dropped to an even 3-3 at the end of the first round./dbs