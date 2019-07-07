UV, SHS-Ateneo to face off in 12-under division championship game
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas and the SHS-Ateneo Lux Oriens will square off for the championship in the 12-under division after they hurdled their opponents in the semifinals on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.
UV demolished St. Benedict, 62-33, in a woefully-lopsided affair that saw the Baby Lancers grab a 24-3 lead at the onset and never looked back after that. John Carl Baring led UV with 12 points.
SHS-Ateneo Lux Oriens on the other hand, outclassed Don Bosco Technical College, 37-28. Kean Gubat had 13 points while Benj Chua added nine for the boys in blue.
SHS-Ateneo and UV will clash for the 12-under crown on July 13 at the same venue.
In the under-15 class, the University of Southern Philippines-A edged Don Bosco, 43-42, while Southwestern University-Phinma toppled USPF-B, 46-37, to advance to the semifinals next weekend.
USPF-A will next face UV, while SWU-Phinma battles SHS-Ateneo for the right to advance to the finals. /dcb
