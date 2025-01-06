Torregosa, Lee shine in Sinulog Run 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of Cebu’s top long-distance runners Artjoy Torregosa and Prince Joey Lee ruled the 12-kilometer race of the Sinulog Run 2025 on Sunday, January 5, at the Cebu Business Park.

Torregosa and Lee endured the early morning downpour to cross the finish line first.

Torregosa, the reigning “Most Outstanding Athlete” of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA), finished the race in 48 minutes and 10 seconds, beating Lysanne Wilkens who was five seconds behind her at 48:15, while Michelle Zamora claimed the third place in 55:40.

Meanwhile, Lee, the reigning Milo Marathon Cebu Leg champion clocked in 41:49 to beat Oswaldo Arcelo, who settled for second place in 42:30, while Mark Kevin Revilla landed at third place in 44:50.

In the 6k race of the Sinulog Run 2025, Asia Paraase, Palarong Pambansa’s Golden Girl emerged as champion in the distaff side. She finished the race in 24:46, while Princess Parages placed second in 33:11. Lora Jane Mission rounded off the top three runners in this category in 36:17.

In the male 6k race, John Mark Dizon crossed the finish line first in 20:19, followed by Jovan Bensig at second place in 20:36, and John Rey Briones at third in 20:53.

Over 4,000 runners answered the starting gun in Sunday’s race which served as one of the activities lined-up for the month-long celebration of the Sinulog Festival.

No less than veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running handled the technicalities of Sinulog Run 2025 that was co-organized by Dagan Cebu and KNC Entertainment Production.

