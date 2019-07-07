Cebuano travellers get more destination options in ITF 2019

You can go visit and explore China or the emerging destinations in Asia – Cambodia and Vietnam – or you can enjoy and have fun in the tourism destinations in the country.

These are the travel options for Filipino travellers particularly Cebuanos that the International Travel Fair 2019 offers.

Stephanie Villahermosa, ITF general manager, said that China had attracted more Filipinos, who wanted to explore that country, especially since more countries had been developing their connections with China.

Cebu has its own connection through the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which connects Cebu and the Philippines to the different destinations in China.

Cebuano travellers can also visit emerging Asian destinations — Cambodia and Vietnam — which has gained tourism traction because of their tourism destinations.

Although these emerging destinations in Asia would be fun to explore, the ITF, which is on its sixth edition, is also targeting the local travellers to explore the different destinations in the Philippines.

That is the aim of MyEventology, a company specializing in planning events, — promoting local destinations for Cebuanos to explore.

MyEventology organized ITF 2019, which is dubbed as the biggest travel fair in Cebu will be held at the Ayala Center Cebu from July 12-14.

This year ITF has targeted about 105 exhibitors.

ITF has also grown in the past years in terms of exhibitors with 92 in 2017 to 97 in 2018.

This has also led the Department of Tourism (DOT) to see this as an opportunity for locals to get to know the country’s hidden attractions aside from choosing to travel abroad.

Gelena Asis-Dimpas, DOT 7 tourism development division chief, said that ITF had contributed to the development of tourism in Central Visayas with its objective to achieve a balance, sustainable and environmental tourism.