Best travel deals await Cebuanos at Grand Travel Bazaar 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Travelling is the best way to learn the different cultures around the world. It is also the perfect escape from our busy schedules.

This year, the Cebu Tours and Travel Association (CTTA) again paved the way for Cebuanos to book their next flights with great deals and offers in store for them.

The Grand Travel Bazaar 2019 was opened to the public on Friday, July 5, at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu. This was already CTTA’s third year to offer the best travel deals that you can not resist. The bazaar will continue until today, Sunday.

During the three-day fair, you get to the sit down with representatives from six different airlines and nine travel agencies who will help you plan your next big trip, may it be with friends, family members or with the people closest to your hearts.

Angelita Dy, CTTA president, told CDN Digital that they organized the travel bazaar especially for Cebuanos who love to travel for rest and recreation.

“We have great deals and offers for some of the top travel destinations like Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Korea,” she said.

Before the day ends, make sure to drop by the travel bazaar and plan your next big trip with the help of travel experts. Now is the perfect time to book your plane tickets and make travel arrangements.

See you at the Grand Travel Bazaar 2019. /dcb