Deadly attack on teacher prompts Mactan cops to consider increasing visibility in schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a teacher was killed on his way home from school last July 5 in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, police are planning to increase their visibility in schools.

Police Staff Sergeant Marlu Britannia of the Mactan Police Station told CDN Digital in a phone interview on July 7 that they planned to have more roving patrols near schools under their jurisdiction to ensure the safety of students and teachers alike and as a deterrent to crimes near these schools.

He said that before the incident happened, they would only have roving patrols in schools since these areas would likely have security guards to secure students and teachers.

With the July 5 incident where public school teacher Alfredo Amit was killed, he said that they would likely have more roving patrols in schools and would likely have longer stops these areas.

Britannia, who is also the investigator of the Amit killing, said that they still had no suspect in the murder of Amit, but they were continuing with the investigation of the case./dbs