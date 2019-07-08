This is my biggest fight–Thurman

Keith Thurman may have been loose in declaring that he will retire Manny Pacquiao, but at least he acknowledges that the July 21 fight is his debut to big-time boxing.

The undefeated American, regarded as a powerful, sophisticated boxer, is also making his maiden appearance in a pay-per-view fight which is only reserved to the A-list fighters.

“This is the biggest fight of my career,” said the 30-year-old Thurman in his latest series of Instagram posts showing his training which was low-key compared to what Pacquiao has been posting on social media.

His videos showed Thurman hitting the mitts, jumping ropes and doing cardio with very few people at hand.

That was in stark contrast to the fiesta-like atmosphere inside Pacquiao’s camp. Crowds gather whether he’s jogging in the streets or doing gym works.

Pacquiao is now already the betting lines favorite on account of his training camp being more action-packed and thus enjoying more media coverage.

Yet, Pacquiao’s downfall, according to Thurman’s camp, would be to think he’s not doing due diligence.

Or that he’s the same fighter he was when he narrowly decisioned a D-lister fighter in Josesito Lopez last January.

Despite the lackluster last outing, and his long layoff during injury 18 months before that, Thurman swore he is already in far better shape right now.

His chief trainer, Dan Birmingham, said his fighter’s “power, movement and ferocity” will be key to victory.

“He (Pacquiao) is a great fighter, but it’s the opponent that makes the fight,” said Birmingham. “It’s going to be a mega fight.”

Pacquiao hired a new cutman in former military man Mike Rodriguez, replacing Dr. Ed Dela Vega.