Man recently released from jail arrested again

Cebu City, Philippines—A man who was just released from jail will be going back behind bars.

Archie Panaginip, who is 28 years old, was arrested by police on Monday dawn, July 8, 2019, for illegal possession of firearms and illegal drugs in Brangay San Nicolas Proper here.

Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of Station 6, the San Nicolas Police Station, said Panaginip was jailed for murder in 2008 and was released just last year.

Seized from the suspect was a .45 caliber pistol with live ammunition and sachets of suspected shabu.

Police caught Panaginip after receiving a complaint from a village watchman on duty in the barangay.

One village watchman, who refused to be identified for security reasons, said the suspect has been a trouble maker since his release.

The tanod said the suspect fires his gun in front of the barangay hall and sometimes points his gun at those who he argues with.

The suspect is detained at the San Nicolas Police Station pending the filing of charges. /bmjo