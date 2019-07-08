UC eyes revenge against USJ-R in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Games Tuesday

(Cebu Coliseum)

5:30 p.m. – Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu vs. USJ-R

7 p.m. – USJ-R vs. Joemang’s-UC

Cebu City, Philippines—The Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are out for revenge against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars when the two teams meet on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the Cebu Coliseum.

USJ-R actually handed UC its first loss of the tournament, 82-79, back on June 18. Before that loss, the Webmasters appeared invincible with three straight wins across their name.

Since then, UC has gone on to lose two of their next three matches to finish the first round with an even 3-3 win-loss record.

The Jaguars are coming off a victorious start to their second round campaign, winning over the Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 72-67, to improve their mark to 3-4.

In high school action, USJ-R’s high school squad, the Baby Jaguars, will try to solidify its grasp of the second spot when they battle the formidable Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles.

Behind the inspired play of the likes of Diether Go, Kevin Guibao and Mythical Five forward Kendrick Abarquez, USJ-R has been on a roll, winning five of its first six games, good for solo second spot behind the unbeaten University of the Visayas, which stands at 7-0.

Ateneo de Cebu, on the other hand, holds a 4-2 record after winning over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation last weekend, 86-58. /bmjo