CT-TODA to implement “no helmet, no driving policy” starting on Tuesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A warning for motorists.

The City of Talisay-Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) will already start on Tuesday, July 9, the implementation of the city’s “no helmet, no driving” policy.

Anyone caught for the violation will be asked to pay a fine of P500 or face a court case, said CT-TODA chief Jonathan Tumulak.

Tumulak said that another P300 fine will be imposed on motorists violating the city’s “left lane must turn left” policy.

Both regulations are contained in a city ordinance passed a few years back and which ordered the creation of the CT-TODA, he added.

“Among issuehan ug citation tickets ang mga violators. Ug dili nila atimanon ang ilang citation tickets, after three days pwede na sila na filan ug court case,” Tumulak told CDN Digital.

(We will issue violators with citation tickets. If they fail to settle their citation and pay the corresponding fines within a period of three days, we will already be filing a court case against them.)

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. ordered the strict implementation of the two traffic regulations to bring order to city streets. Wearing of helmets, he said, is also expect to save motorists lives.

But Gullas said in an interview posted on the City of Talisay Public Information Office Facebook page this morning that he will order for a restudy on the prohibition on child backriders for humanitarian reasons.

“Actually gi study pa namo tanan. Kinahanglan sa namo i-concentrate ang among traffic team sa “no helmet, no driving” policy ug sa “left lane no left must left turn” policy. Kana lang usa ang seryosohon. Kanang uban ato lang usa tan-awon ang polisiya,” he said.

(Actually, we are still trying to study the other traffic regulations. For now, we will just have to concentrate our traffic team on the implementation of the “no helmet, no driving” policy and the “left lane must turn left” policy. We will have to strictly implement these two regulations. The others will have to be studied further.)

Tumulak said he will deploy the city’s 135 traffic enforcers on two-shifts per day to man city streets and ensure the implementation of the “no helmet, no driving” and the “left lane must left turn” policies starting on Tuesday.

“Bisan ang mga City Hall employees ug ang mga CT-TODA enforcers ipadakop ug dili mo tuman. Sila ang mo set sa example,” he told CDN Digital.

(Even City Hall employees and CT-TODA enforcers will not be spared. They will have to set the example for others to follow.)

He said that CT-TODA enforcers who will try to ignore violations committed especially by their fellow traffic enforcers will also be faced with administrative charges.

Tumulak said that they have been conducting rekorida since Saturday to remind Talisaynons of the traffic regulations that they will start to implement on Tuesday.

“Sa amo lang na obserbahan naa na may gamay nga kausaban. Daghan na ang mga mag motor nga mag helmet,” he said.

(We have observed some changes already. We are already seeing motorists who have started to wear their helmets.)

Tumulak said that he would also personally speak with those who carry child backriders to remind them of the importance of safety during their travel.

“Dili ta mo dakop pero ato lang pahimangno-an ang nagdala sa motor nga mag mag matngon,” he added.

(While we do not make any arrests, we still remind them of the need for safety.)