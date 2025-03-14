A child from Cebu needs help for chemotherapy

Isis S. Ty, a 14-year-old girl from Panadtaran, San Fernando, Cebu, is courageously battling multiple health challenges. Born on July 2, 2010, she is the youngest of three siblings.

Isis has always been a creative soul, expressing herself through drawing and painting.

In September 2022, Isis began experiencing severe back pain. Initially diagnosed with psychogenic depression, she was prescribed antidepressants. However, in March 2023, her condition worsened; she became unable to walk due to excruciating back and joint pain, accompanied by pallor, weakness, and intermittent fever. She was then admitted in a tertiary hospital in Cebu City and underwent series of laboratory procedures that included a bone marrow aspiration which showed findings consistent with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. This is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. The main treatment for ALL is chemotherapy, which uses medication to destroy cancer cells.





Isis started her first chemotherapy session immediately after diagnosis and is currently in the maintenance phase. During the same period, she was also diagnosed with congenital heart disease, identified through a 2D Echo test conducted at the onset of her chemotherapy. Doctors have advised that heart surgery be postponed until the completion of 4 years of chemotherapy.

Despite these challenges, Isis remains hopeful and dreams of a future filled with art and creativity. Her father works as an event booking agent and is the family’s sole provider, while her mother is a housewife. Her father’s limited income can’t cope with Isis’s unlimited treatment expenses. Thus, her family is earnestly seeking financial assistance to help support Isis’s ongoing medical treatments. Your generosity can make a significant difference in Isis’s journey toward recovery.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168 or you may send donations through g-cash number 0906-446-3552 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.