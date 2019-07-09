Habal-habal driver, two cohorts jailed for possession of shabu worth P1M

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a habal-habal driver and two of his cohorts for the possession of suspected shabu weighing 155 grams and worth at least P1 million in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sidlakan in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City at 3 a.m. today, July 9.

Police Major Henrix Bancoleta, chief of the Labangon Police Station, said that Brayl John Allosada, the subject of their operation, was from barangay Labangon but would dispose illegal drugs in the neighboring barangay of Tisa and in Villagonzalo in Barangay Tejero in Cebu City and the neighboring City of Mandaue.

He also identified Allosada, 30, as a high value target who disposes around 300 grams of shabu per week.

Police also arrested Allosada’s cohorts who were identified as Angel Pelaez, 32, and Richard Regis, 47.

Pelaez was released from detention in February 2019 after she served her sentence for an illegal drugs case filed in 2013. She will again be going back to jail to serve another jail term of at least 12 years for the possession of illegal drugs following her arrest at dawn today.

Bancoleta said they planned their buy-bust operation against Allosada after they received a tip from a reliable source three days ago on his illegal drug activities in Barangay Tisa.

Allosada, he said, would supply the illegal drugs that he would source from a still unidentified supplier while Pelaez and Regis would act as his distributors.

Bancoleta said they are now preparing a complaint for the possession and sales of illegal drugs against the three suspects who are detained at the detention facility of the Labangon Police Station. /dcb