Osmeña’s lawyer says ‘lost’ Mayor’s Seal was used during Labella’s inauguration

Cebu City, Philippines—The Camp of former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the Mayor’s Seal was not actually lost but was instead used by Mayor-elect Edgardo Labella during his inauguration last June 30, 2019.

Read more: Labella: Mayor’s office seal also missing

Lawyer Amando Virgil Ligutan, the legal counsel of Osmeña, said the complainant, Engineer Mejilito Cajes, was the one who took the seal out of the Mayor’s Office at around 9:28 a.m. on June 25, 2019 to be taken to the Legislative Hall.

This information was based on a city hall logbook that Ligutan showed members of the media in a press conference on Tuesday, July 9 in Cebu City.

Read more: Osmeña strips off his office of furnishings as he ends his term

Ligutan said Cajes “clearly” lied in his affidavit to the Office of the Ombudsman.

“If the complainant lied in his statements, how can the Ombudsman believe him?,” said Ligutan.

Watch part of the press conference here:

Atty. Amando Ligutan WATCH: Lawyer Amando Ligutan, the legal counsel of former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, clarified that the official seal of the Office of the Mayor was never lost. He showed a City Hall log which showed that Engineer Mejelito Cajes of the Building Maintenance Services of the Goverment Service Office (GSO) was the one who pulled out the "missing" seal from the Office of the Mayor. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年7月8日周一

Ligutan said they are calling on Cajes to retract his allegations against Osmeña or else face criminal and administrative charges.

They are giving him one day to retract his allegations.

Ligutan urged Cajes to tell the truth and retract his statements in order to avoid the consequences. /bmjo