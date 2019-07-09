Elite Basketball Cebu: Cheetahs sprint to third successive victory 

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cheetahs outclassed the Raptors, 75-71, to remain undefeated in the Elite Basketball Club Cebu Season 15, last weekend at the Visayan Glass gym in Barangay Guadalupe.

RJ Acha came up with the big shots down the stretch to help hold off the Raptors, who tried to make a comeback after being down for most of the game.

Versatile big man Vernon Anfone led the way for the 3-0 (win-loss) Cheetahs with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds while Acha ended up with 18. Kimo Bajamunde put up 10 markers.

In other games, the Hawks beat the Tigers, 83-76, behind Cham Aldave’s 23 points, six rebounds and four steals. Jolo Gastador also helped out with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Eagles drowned the Sharks, 77-64, with Ronan Isidro leading the way with his 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Rams, meanwhile, topped the Scorpions, 78-70, as Jerome Soque put up 22 points and four assists.

And lastly, the Wolves ripped the Panthers apart, 71-63, with Ervin Lopena leading the way with his 18 points and 11 boards.

THE SCORES

FIRST GAME

HAWKS 83 – Aldave 23, Gastador 16, Abayon 14, Truz 10, Sparks 8, Mendoza 4, Lañojan 3, Burgos 2, Abarintos 2, Gonzales 1

TIGERS 76 – Bas 24, Tabay 18, Bensig 10, Restauro 7, Obeso 7, Revilla 5, Espina 4, Gersana 1

Quarters 17-12, 14-20, 23-23, 29-21, 83-76

SECOND GAME

EAGLES 77 – Isidro 18, Manila 14, Delapisa 11, Ynoc 9, Auditor 8, Martinez 6, Jaca 6, Lubas 4, Labajo 1

SHARKS 64 – Ortega 26, Dolloso 16, Malana 10, Brigoli 5, Zarco 3, Cabatino 2, Encarnado 1, Cainglet 1

Quarters 18-8, 13-6, 18-15, 28-35, 77-64

THIRD GAME

CHEETAHS 75 – Anfone 20, Acha 18, Bajamunde 10, Rodrigo 9, Yee 6, Kardenas 6, Pacquibot 2, Tan 2, Gelasque 2

RAPTORS 71 – Labay 20, Chan 12, Gullas 11, Jimenez 9, Valencia 6, Panerio 6, Rama 5, Cannen 2

Quarters 14-11, 12-10, 19-19, 30-31, 75-71

FOURTH GAME

WOLVES 71 – Lopena 18, Chu 18, Badrina 17, Catiri 4, Salazar 4, Duran 4, Villarosa 3, Micaral 2, Millanes 1

PANTHERS 63 – Paspie 13, Ty 13, Buot 11, Sanchez 4, Ramirez 4, Areja 4, Dimitiman 4, Co 3, Miranda 3, Salarda 2, Saavedra 2

Quarters 13-10, 13-14, 15-11, 30-28, 71-63

FIFTH GAME

RAMS 78 – Soque 22, Abellanosa 16, Trangia 11, Cabajo 11, Molina 10, Mecarandayo 3, Carnacer 3, Baylosis 2

SCORPIONS 70 – Torrecampo 24, Ponce 11, Llanos 11, Batua 10, Dungog 6, Mier 4, Faytone 2, Magalang 2

Quarters 23-17, 14-19, 18-14, 23-20, 78-70. /bmjo