Cebuano to compete in 23rd World Championships of Performing Arts

Cebu City, Philippines— Cebuanos are known to excel in numerous fields, among them is singing.

The likes of Morissette Amon, Sheryn Regis, Karencitta, among others, proved that a Cebuano voice can make an impact in different parts of the world.

Vingenr C. Tan, an events singer and host from Barangay Inayawan here, is aiming to be the next Cebuano singing star as he joins the 23rd World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Long Beach, California this July 12 to 23, 2019.

The 40-year-old Tan, who will be competing in the Senior Vocal Male Solo Category, admits he feels a bit of pressure, especially since this is his first time joining a singing competition.

“First pa gyud ni nako og apil og singing competition. Makulbaan gyud ko, pero maningkamot gyud ko,” he said. (This is my first time to join a singing competition. I am a bit nervous, but I will really do my best.)

WCOPA is not just any singing competition. It’s an Olympic-style international meet for aspiring performers and entertainers that is held annually. It will pit singers, musicians, dancers, variety artists, actors and models and will be judged by personalities from the entertainment industry.

Tan will be trying to be the next Filipino winner after Riza Navales and Jed Madella made a splash in the 2005 edition of the contest. Madella was declared Champion of the World in the Male Singing Division while Rizza won the same honor in the female division. Both were also crowned Champion of the World in the Duet Category.

He isn’t the only one from Cebu competing in the prestigious event.

He will be joined by John Willace Tubalde, Majolica Santos, Christian Cayobit, Marl Dowling, and Erneville Vinculado. The Cebu coordinator and Coach is Sandra Cascayan-Manocatcat, assisted by her husband and vocal coach Denis Namocatcat. The group’s National Director is Gerardo “Gerry” Mercado while the assistant National Director is Annie Tajanlangit- Mercado.

Although Tan hasn’t joined in any singing competition prior to this one, he still has a lot of credentials to back him up.

“I have been singing since elementary. But my voice wasn’t developed yet. This gave me some insecurities in singing. In 2000, I trained with the Center for Pop Music Philippines and with vocal coach C. Kuizon of Bato, Leyte in 2007. It brought back my confidence in singing. I joined a theater group named Repertory of Young Professionals in Theater (RYPIT),” Tan said.

Tan said that he finally manned up and decided to audition for the prestigious competition last October 17, 2018.

“The National and the Asst. Nat’l Directors were the ones who screened the contenders from all over the Visayas. Then I made it. From the hundreds who auditioned for the different events, only 40+ were given a comeback ticket. Out of that, only 7 of us survived,” he said.