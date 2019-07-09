Duterte: I’ll take full responsibility if Go, Dela Rosa misbehave

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he would take full responsibility if two of his closest allies in the Senate — Christopher “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa — would misbehave.

“They’re there for six years. So I’m telling you: I take full responsibility if they go wayward. Bato, he’s fundamentally honest,” the President, speaking partly in Filipino, said in a speech before newly-appointed officials in Malacañang.

Go and Dela Rosa, who won in the May 13 midterm elections, will serve until 2025 at the Senate.

The President praised Dela Rosa, his former Philippine National Police chief, for being “fundamentally honest.”

“I’m using the word ‘fundamentally’ because the police officers, you know, once they solve a crime, the offended parties would send lechon. And they will accept that. And why not? They’re just thanking you,” the President said.

“I know about those things. But if you tell that Bato will ask for it? All police chiefs of Davao City are straight. Or at least they become straight once they get there,” he added.

Dela Rosa also served Davao City police chief when Duterte was still its mayor.

During his speech, the President looked for Go, his longtime aide, in the audience and asked him to thank the public for their support to his senatorial bid.

“He’s good. He’s a graduate of La Salle,” the President said. “He’s smart. I’m impressed because when he calculates it’s all up here [gesuring towards his head].”

(Editor: Alexander T. Magno)