PB OKs appointment of new Cebu Provincial Administrator 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Board has concurred the appointment Noli Vincent Valencia as new Cebu Provincial Administrator.

Valencia, who served in the Capitol’s Human Resources Management Office (HRMO) for 31 years, is coming out from his retirement to serve the new position. Valencia retired in 2015.

The PB also approved in its regular session on Monday, July 8, 2019, the authority for Valencia to sign checks charged against the bank accounts of Cebu province in the absence of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

As a provincial administrator, Valencia may sign checks amounting up to P1 million charged against the province’s funds.

Meanwhile, Garcia has also ordered the reinstatement of Capitol Budget Officer Emme Gingoyon as chief of the Provincial Budget Office, effective July 8.

On July 1, Gingoyon asked Garcia to be reinstated the position after he was dropped by the former Governor Hilario Davide III from the rolls of employees on May 30, 2019.

Gingoyon, along with other members of the Bids and Awards Committee during the previous term of Garcia as governor (2005-2013), were dismissed from service by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2015 as it found them guilty of grave misconduct and grave neglect of duty over the construction of the controversial Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

Davide appointed then Assistant Budget Officer Danilo Rodas to replace Gingoyon.

The appellate court overturned the Ombudsman’s decision in 2017, saying the officials were only guilty of simple misconduct punishable by a three-month suspension.

While Gingoyon was ordered reinstated after the Ombudsman decision, Davide said in an earlier interview that Gingoyon has not showed up in his office after the reinstatement order.

In December 2018, Garcia sued Davide and other Capitol officials for alleged illegal appointments in the positions previously held by Gingoyon and Provincial Health Office (PHO) Head Dr. Christina Giango.

Giango was reinstated by Davide in 2017 but was assigned at the Medical Clinic Unit of the PHO while her position as PHO head was assigned to Dr. Rene Catan. /bmjo