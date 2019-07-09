Man escapes death by jumping off a cliff
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Had he not jump off a cliff, Roy Ponggawton would have been dead by now.
Three armed men on board a gray car drove by Ponggawton’s house in Barangay Busay around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, and tried to shoot Ponggawton.
Richard Codesar, village watchman of Barangay Busay, said the suspects were on board a gray car with plate number AAF 4658.
The three armed men were not able to hit Ponggawton because he jumped off a cliff.
Personnel from Mabolo Police Station are still investigating the incident to determine the motive. / celr
