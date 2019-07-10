CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: Ateneo de Cebu vs. USJ-R
By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 10,2019 - 08:15 AM
Cebu City, Philippines–Here are some of the images captured during the high school basketball game between the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars and the Cebu Landmasters-Ateneo De Cebu Magis Eagles in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the Cebu Coliseum.
Read story here: Missed Ateneo de Cebu free throws give USJ-R victory
