CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: Ateneo de Cebu vs. USJ-R

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 10,2019 - 08:15 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–Here are some of the images captured during the high school basketball game between the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars and the Cebu Landmasters-Ateneo De Cebu Magis Eagles in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the Cebu Coliseum.

Read story here: Missed Ateneo de Cebu free throws give USJ-R victory

Ateneo de Cebu’s Ariel Dinglasan is trapped by the USJ-R defense. CDN Digital photo | Jonas Rey N. Panerio

The USJ-R defense on display against Ateneo de Cebu’s Reymark Narbasa. CDN Digital photo | Jonas Rey N. Panerio

Ateneo de Cebu’s Justin Maglasang defends an inbounds play of USJ-R. CDN Digital photo | Jonas Rey N. Panerio

Ateneo de Cebu’s Mike Boniel gets fouled on his way to the basket. CDN Digital photo | Jonas Rey N. Panerio

