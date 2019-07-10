Words better than ‘I love you’ in the workplace

Words are said to either lift you up or put you down.

In the working world, there are a lot of words better than the famous eight-letter line, “I love you.”

Let’s have a quick rundown on the words that employees would want to hear, words that are better than coffee when it comes to boosting energy.

YOUR LEAVE HAS BEEN APPROVED

Everyone wants to take a break from all the bustle in the office. It makes us giddy when we think of the days we can finally take our minds off things from work. Everyone needs a break so hearing these line seems just as relaxing as the break itself.

YOU’RE IMPROVING

Nothing’s best than knowing that all your hard work is seen and appreciated by the people you work for. To know that you are improving is the best kind of mood booster not just for the day, but for the entire time that you will be working in that company.

I TRUST YOU IN THIS ONE

When you are given the opportunity to lead a project, it boosts your morale. Yes, Spiderman once said “with great power comes great responsibility.” But given the responsibility will make you think that your talent is actually appreciated and acknowledged in your workplace.

GOOD JOB KEEP IT UP

Appreciation is the best kind of reward one can have. After all the nights and meetings just to make ends meet, finally, it pays off! Thank you, next project, please!

IT’S PAYDAY

Time to make it rain! Or better yet, pay off some bills first. Payday is one of the best days–if not the best day–in an employee’s life. Payday means, you get to eat at your favorite Korean place or treat yourself to some delicious milk tea. You deserve it!

Working can sometimes be draining and as much as we love to turn to coffee when we feel tired, nothing beats uplifting words from peers, especially from your boss.

So bosses, what are you waiting for? *wink*. /bmjo