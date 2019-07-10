2nd Pre-SONA 2019 forum to focus on participatory governance, anti-poverty
By Irene R. Sino Cruz |July 10,2019 - 09:18 AM
CEBU CITY—Local government executives and representatives of non-government groups gather on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino to attend the 2nd Pre-SONA forum.
Wednesday’s forum is the second of the three-part Pre-SONA forum that aims to discuss policies and programs implemented in the past three years.
The Human Development and Poverty Reduction Cluster and the Participatory Governance Cluster will lead the forum. Around 600 are expected to attend the forum.
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.