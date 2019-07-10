Cebuana Mariafe Loayon eyes Ms Philippines Earth 2019 crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuana Mariafe Loayon is all set to compete during the grand coronation of the Miss Philippines Earth 2019 scheduled at the Cove Manila at 3 p.m. today, July 10.

The 19-year-old San Remigio native is focused on winning the crown especially after she also won two minor awards during the pre-pageant competition.

“As a pageant enthusiast, I joined a lot of pageants in Cebu before I took a leap of faith and joined Miss Philippines Earth. Those (previous) pageants ( that I joined) have been my training ground before I step on a national stage again. With the help of my mentors, I can say that I am well prepared for the (Ms Philippines Earth) pageant,” she told CDN Digital.

Loayon has been doing well in Miss Philippines Earth 2019 pre-pageant, where she bagged a gold medal during the Swimsuit Competition and a bronze medal in the Cultural Costume Competition, where she wore a “Sinangay” inspired costume designed by Winston Sy.

She is hopeful that luck will continue to be on her side in today’s grand coronation.

Pressure

With Cebu considered a pageant powerhouse in the Philippines, Loayon admits that there is so much pressure for her to bring home the Ms Philippines Earth crown that were also won by Jamie Herrell in 2014 and Karla Henry in 2008.

“Honestly, there is a lot of pressure to win the crown for Cebu but I think that’s normal because it comes with the San Remigio sash that I am proudly wearing. Although there is a lot of pressure, I never forget to enjoy every moment of being a Miss Philippines Earth candidate,” she said.

But more than anything else, winning the Ms Philippines Earth crown is something that she wanted to offer to San Remegio town residents and the rest of the Cebuanos.

“I always keep in mind that I am not only doing it for myself. I am doing it for San Remigio, I am doing it for Cebu. Along with prayers and hardwork, I always see everyday as an opportunity for me to be better and everyday is a step closer to the crown so I should be prepared,” she said.

Pageant Crowns

Whatever will be the outcome of the Ms. Philippines Earth pageant, Loayon said she will continue to pursue her dream of winning more pageant crowns in the future.

Her past titles included Miss Santa Catarina 2019, Binibining Mabolo Ambassadress of Disaster Awareness 2018 , Binibining Labangon Eco-Warrior 2018, and Binibining Looc San Remigio 2018.

Despite her experiences in pageantry, Loayon admits that there is still so much room for improvement.

“I do not want to close myself to opportunities that will make me grow as a person and as a contender,” she said.

Loayon made her first appearance on the national stage when she joined the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2018. But she only made it to the Top 12 of last year’s pageant.

She admits enjoying her experiences in the Mutya and the Ms Philippines Earth pageants because these are two different pageants that serves two different advocacies.

The Mutya focuses on tourism promotions while the Ms Philippines Earth advocates for environmental awareness and protection.

Environmental Advocate

Even before she joined Ms Philippines Earth, Loayon said that she has always been an advocate for the “no plastic policy” in micro-enterprises.

She said that if big businesses can promote the use of eco-bags, there is no reason for small businesses not to also do the same. An option is to use other reusable bags and even baskets when shopping for groceries.

Loayon said that by reducing plastic use in businesses, we are also able to reduce the volume of plastic garbage in every Cebuano home.

“This pageant (Ms Philippines Earth) is really close to my heart because of its platform which is the environment. I am a strong advocate for nature that is why joining MPE feels like home to me and everyday I get excited to know and experience the activities laid out for us,” she added.