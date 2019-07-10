A driver’s prayer with a twist is now making rounds online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers would often pray for their safety and that of their passengers while they traverse their designated routes.

But this PUJ driver from Cebu City made sure to include in his prayers even those passengers who would miss to hand payment of their respective fares.

“GIYAHE KAI GINOO NGA MAHILAYO SA DISGRASYA LABI NA GAYOD SA DILI MO PLITI AMEN,” says a prayer which this unidentified driver posted inside his unit with route number 12D.

Aubrey Lauronilla, 23, said she boarded the PUJ with the Katipunan- Sto. Niño route at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the vicinity of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño. She was on her home to Barangay Punta from her night shift duty as a customer service representative in one of the companies in Cebu City.

Lauronilla said she took a photo of the driver’s prayer because she was amazed by its wordings. She even laughed at the driver’s humor.

“I took a picture thinking it was just the usual prayer that drivers pray for their daily grind and wanted to take it with me for guidance as well, but then I read the last part and saw that it was not your ordinary prayer” she shared with CDN Digital.

But too bad that Lauronilla was unable to converse with the driver on why he posted such a prayer or even ask for his name because she fell asleep during her travel back home. /dcb