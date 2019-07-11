Lawaan 3 buy-bust: Tanod, native delicacies supplier arrested

TALISAY CITY, Cebu—Police arrested four individuals, including a barangay tanod (village watchman) and native delicacies supplier, in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday night, July 10, in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Lawaan 3.

The operation, which spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police, found illegal drugs with a total Dangerous Drugs Board value of P108, 800.

Police Captain Nazario Emia said the original target of the operation was Eunice Fajardo, a supplier of native delicacies, who was described as a “frontliner” in selling the illegal drug shabu (methamphetamine).

Emia said the operation was formed after neighbors complained about her suspicious actions.

During the operation, Emia said they arrested three other individuals, including a barangay tanod of Lawaan 3.

The tanod was identified as Francisco Luage, while the two others are Maria Flory Mahinay and Christian Deparine.

Lawaan 3 Barangay Captain Freddie Marababol said he already heard stories about Fajardo’s drug activities.

But he did not realize that Fajardo is the same person who supplies the native delicacies in the village.

Marababol warned residents that he will not tolerate them if they get involved in illegal drug activities. / celr