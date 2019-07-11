Essential lines that men should say to win a woman’s heart

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Eureka. . .you’re in love!

But before you celebrate, you need to remember that you still have a lot of battles ahead.

Falling in love is easy, but getting her approval to be your partner isn’t.

Cheer up!

Below, we’ve listed five significant lines (based on experience) that a man must say to a girl to win her heart.

Have you eaten yet? Let’s eat!

As some say, the way to a woman’s heart is her tummy. So if you are eager to win a woman’s heart, consider satisfying her stomach first.

What’s more fun than eating and talking about her day at the same time?

It doesn’t mean you should eat together in a fancy restaurant and end up with a hole in your pocket. You wouldn’t want that to happen.

Some women don’t really care about where to have diner. It’s the thought that counts.

So grab that phone and ask her to go out for a lunch or dinner.

Good morning sunshine! Have a nice day ahead.

Imagine her reaction when she receives these lines from you every day. She’d probably be tickled pink.

Do you want to know why? Because for some women, sending her a ‘good morning’ message means that you think about her. That, my friend, is what they want.

But be careful, you need to be consistent in sending these lines to her, especially if you already have done this for quite some time.

I like your outfit

It is a big plus to a woman when her suitor notices and compliments some of her details such as earrings, new nail polish, as well as the outfit and shoes.

If you want to conquer a girl’s heart, then consider saying this line to her every now and then.

I hope you get home safe

Even a strong independent woman also like to feel that there’s someone who wants them to be safe. Who doesn’t want that?

Aside from complimenting her appearance, one of the things men should do is show his concern in terms of security.

You deserve better, so I’ve became better

Every woman deserves a responsible man who can take care of her and love her unconditionally. So another way to conquer a woman’s heart is to become the best version of yourself.

Show her that you are independent and responsible enough to take care of her and the relationship. Prove to her that you are willing to become better for yourself and for her.

Communication is indeed one of the essential factors to build a strong relationship with a certain person.

That’s why every word you say to a woman is important even when the two of you are still in the getting-to-know-each-other phase.

But just a reminder, don’t use these lines just to get a woman for your benefit. Every girl deserves more than that.

So court responsibly guys. /bmjo