Battle of the leaders: UV, USJ-R high school squads collide

Games Thursday:

(Cebu Coliseum)

5:30 p.m. – ARQ-UV vs. USJ-R (HS)

7 p.m. – Cebu Landmasters-USC vs. Joemang’s-UC (College)

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers will be aiming for a sweep of the elimination round as they take on the formidable University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV has been flying high in this tournament, going undefeated in its first seven games, capped off by a thrilling 87-84 overtime victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers last weekend.

However, they will be put to the test on Thursday, against a USJ-R squad that touts a equally-impressive 6-1 win-loss record, that was buoyed by a thrilling 68-67 win over SHS-Ateneo de Cebu on Tuesday, a victory that was settled when Magis Eagles forward Reymark Narbasa missed two free throws with no time remaining on the clock.

In the college division, the Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters seek to build on their 95-81 victory over USJ-R when they battle the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

UC owns a 4-3 card, after it got a whopping 32 points from foreign student-athlete Tosh Sesay in its game versus the Jaguars.

On the other hand, USC is at an even 3-3. /bmjo