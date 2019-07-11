Joys of a cruise and how it taught me a valuable lesson on life

Cebu City, Philippines—I recently discovered the joys of a cruise, halfway towards my early 20’s.

It was a perfect time. Right for the pace.

Back when I was young, I was always in a hurry to get to my destination, so I would rather fly than sail.

A slow cruise on a yacht right before sunset did not appeal to my young and impatient mind. The cost didn’t help, too.

Relaxing

But beyond the price tag, the truth is, a yacht cruise is indeed relaxing.

On one sunset cruise hosted by MyEventology, we had a chance to ride on a 72-foot power yacht with an open balcony complete with lounges and a bar.

The view? A panoramic sight of Mactan Island and Cebu’s industrial hub.

The food was delightful- a handful of pika-pika delicacies, basking in the beauty of Mactan Channel while playing bingo cards as we glide through blue waters.

We rocked moderately through waves but the host asked everyone to stay calm.

I wondered if I should wear a life jacket. But I decided otherwise. In fact, I decided to wait for the rocking to subside before I stood up and took pictures of the view.

That afternoon was simply beautiful. As time passed, the skyline beyond the channel turned pink and the sun began to settle on the other side of the horizon.

Daydream

Imagine this: The sound of the waves crashing through the yacht’s hull, the sunlight starting to disappear as it slowing begins night time on a lazy Thursday afternoon.

You slowly open your eyes, afraid that you’re just in the middle of a dream while you cruise your way through Mactan Channel.

But you’re not.

You stand up as you feel the gentle sea breeze touch your face. You take your time time to enjoy the beauty of the blue skies and the deep sea.

Yes! That is exactly how I felt when I rode my first yacht cruise together with friends, trying to forget our troubles.

But just like every dream, all had to come to an end.

As we fished our way through every angle our mobile phones could take of Cebu, the crew started the docking manoeuvre. That signaled the end of the cruise.

Appreciate

I take a last look and appreciate what nature could give momentary and made a promise.

The cruise, as fancy as it may seem, taught me a valuable lesson I sometimes neglect.

Seeing pieces of trash floating in the sea made me realize how unfortunate our offsprings would be if the oceans will be cloaked in trash.

And so I made a pact with myself to appreciate and care what nature freely offers us.

Even if you’re on a rough day, learn to appreciate the simple things and care for it. Because by the time everything runs dry, you can hope to live the life you once knew, and dream a dream that will never come true.