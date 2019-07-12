Police seize 800K illegal drugs from minor

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Illegal drugs with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of more than P800, 000 was seized by police from a minor during a buy-and-bust operation in Barangay Duljo Fatima around 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.

About 120 grams of shabu (methamphetamine) was seized by police from a 17-year-old lad, who admitted working as a drug courier.

The operation was led by Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, precinct commander of Mambaling Police Station. / celr