Max4-Birada Cebu welcomes back Mark Panerio for fourth leg of Patriot’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The Max4-Birada Cebu will be looking to build on the momentum they got from their semifinal appearance during the third leg of the Chooks-to-Go Patriot’s Cup when they compete in the fourth leg on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the SM Megamall.

Cebu will be welcoming back former University of San Carlos (USC) and Southwestern University (SWU) standout Mark Panerio, as he replaces Jerome Napao in the roster.

Napao, who was a pivotal part of Cebu’s campaign last week, is sitting out to tend to his examinations for the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Panerio, who just recently competed in the national finals of the PBA x Ginebra 3×3 Tapang ng Tatluhan, has found new life on the 3×3 circuit.

The bulky yet speedy guard says the 3×3 style of play caters to what Cebuanos are often known for: toughness and grit.

“3×3 is a very different kind of game. What I like the most is the physicality of the game which Cebuanos are really known for,” said Panerio.

He also added that he sees many more Cebuanos gaining popularity on the 3×3 circuit as it essentially is tailor-made for them.

“Cebuano players like the ‘bara-bara’ kind of game, which really applies here in 3×3,” said Panerio.

The 5-foot-9 guard adds that with crucial points at stake for the finals of the Patriot’s Cup, he and the rest of his teammates — Fred Elombi, Alfred Codilla and Elmer Echavez — will be going all out to improve their standing.

“First of all this is all God’s plan. But for all the Cebuanos that are supporting Max4 Birada Cebu, you guys should expect a more intense and physical game tomorrow. We will give our best to reach the last and final leg,” added Panerio. /bmjo