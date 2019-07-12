Doc Emz Barkadista tops Recreational division of Monday Squad Basketball Club

Cebu City, Philippines—Doc Emz Barkadista defeated the Smcco Rasheed to bag the Recreational division title in the Monday Squad Basketball Club Season 5 on Monday, July, 8, 2019, at the Casal Village Gym.

Ken delos Santos led the way for the winning side as he scored 11 points to claim Finals MVP honors. JR Labay also pitched in 11 in the wire-to-wire victory.

In an exhibition game that preceded the finals, Tanduay Athletics edged the MSBC All Stars, 56-54, thanks to the go-ahead three-pointer that was made by Kim Te that pushed the former in front, 54-53.

Argie Gamon Pioquinto led Tanduay with 17 points while Te finished with 13 markers. Vanni Ferrer and Phillip Lua combined to score 21.

The league is backed by San Remigio Beach Club, V-Drink Malunggay Juice, F45 Training Cebu Business Park, Silogan Ni Gian and Tanduay Athletics. /bmjo