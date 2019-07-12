Man killed inside abandoned house in Talisay City

TALISAY CITY, Cebu, Philippines — A day after a 54-year-old grandfather was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Mandaue City and a trisikad driver was killed in Cordova town, a third man was killed this time in an abandoned house in Talisay City.

The body of Julius Engbino of Minglanilla town in southern Cebu was found sprawled at the entrance of the abandoned house with a gunshot wound in the head at past 1:30 p.m. on July 12 in Barangay Tangke, said Patrolman Dino Salazar of the Talisay City Police.

Salazar, the investigator of the case, said that initial investigation showed that two men on a motorcycle arrived in area, one of them went into the interior portion to the abandoned house where Engbino was.

The other man waited at the street and acted as a lookout.

A few minutes later, a shot rang out and the man, who went into the interior portion of the sitio, came out and both men fled the area on their motorcycle.

Salazar said that they responded to the shooting alarm and found a dead man inside the abandoned house.

Read more: Mandaue shooting: Grandpa killed in front of wife, grandchild

The killing of Salazar was the third killing involving gunmen in motorcycles in Metro Cebu in two days. The first one happened in Mandaue in the late afternoon of July 11, where a grandfather was shot dead in front of his wife and grandchild.

The second attack happened in Cordova town in Mactan Island where a trisikad driver was killed by motorcycle riding gunmen at past 5 a.m. on July 12.

The killing of Engbino in Talisay City was the third one, and it happened at least seven hours from the second attack.

Police Major Orlando Carag, Talisay City Police Station chief, said it took them a while to identify Engbino, whom he later described as a person, who helped facilitate the application of driver’s licenses.

Carag said they were also trying to find out why Engbino was at the abandoned house at that time.

He said they were focusing on his being facilitator of driver’s licenses as perhaps the reason for the killing./dbs