SWU solidifies grip of second place with victory over CIT-U

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras got their campaign in the second round off to a victorious start as they trounced the Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 76-59, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cobras dominated the first three periods and led by as many as 20 before the Wildcats made a run in the fourth to trim the deficit down to 10, 48-58.

But SWU-Phinma kept its composure and sank five free throws to raise their lead to 65-51.

Later, Dyll Roncal sank two more from the line while Red Cachuela muscled his way inside for a deuce to push their lead to 16, 69-53, and put the win in the bag.

SWU-Phinma now has a solid grip of second place in the standings at 5-2 (win-loss).

Cachuela, a veteran forward from Cagayan de Oro, led the way for the Cobras with 19 points while Lamine Thiam added 18 markers.

Gerald Fernandez came off the bench and pumped in 11 points.

CIT-U, which fell to 1-6, got 12 points from Mark Christian Kong and 11 each from Jesse Aloro and JC Escalona. /bmjo