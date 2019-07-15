Cesafi Partner’s Cup: Struggling teams look to break out of slump 

Games Monday:

Cebu Coliseum

5:30 p.m. – USJ-R vs. USPF

7 p.m. – Cebu Landmasters-USC vs. Tough Gear-CIT-U

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and three other squads will all be out to arrest their alarming losing skids when they see action in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

USC will be pitted against the Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the nightcap at 7 p.m. while the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers raise the curtains at 5:30 p.m.

The Warriors have lost two straight games in the second round and have fallen back at 3-5 (win-loss).

Their last loss, an 87-89 defeat at the hands of the University of the Visayas (UV), might have been the toughest by far as they led by as many as 17 points in the second half.

Meanwhile, CIT-U remains in search of its winning combination as it has lost all but one its seven matches so far in this preseason tournament.

USPF and USJ-R are also in tough binds.

USPF, in spite having a high-scoring foreign student-athlete in Sameen Swint, have lost two consecutive games to drop to 3-5.

Both losses have been lopsided ones — first getting pummeled by UV, 65-95, and then UC, 85-102.

USJ-R currently totes a 2-6 card and has also not won in the second round of eliminations. /bmjo