CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UC vs USPF (college)
By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 15,2019 - 03:13 PM
Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters got another win in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup after dismantling the University of Southern Philippines (USPF) Panthers, 102 – 85, at the University of San Carlos gym on Saturday night, July 13, 2019.
Here are some photos of the game:
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.