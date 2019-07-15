CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UC vs USPF (college)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 15,2019 - 03:13 PM

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters got another win in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup after dismantling the University of Southern Philippines (USPF) Panthers, 102 – 85, at the University of San Carlos gym on Saturday night, July 13, 2019.

Here are some photos of the game:

UC’s Tosh Sesay barrels his way to the hoop | Jonas Panerio

UC’s Shane Menina shoots a corner jumper | Jonas Panerio

UC’s Rodel Gravera glides to the basket for a layup | Jonas Panerio

USPF’s Gilbert Sastrillas drives to the basket | Jonas Panerio

