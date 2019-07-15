Harbor Pilot volleybelles beat USPF, bag Villanueva Open title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Harbor Pilot Lady Dockers manned mostly by the Southwestern University (SWU)-alumni clinched the title of the annual Enrique Villanueva Open Women’s Volleyball Tournament via a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 thumping of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), last Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Enrique Villanueva Social Center in Enrique Villanueva, Siquijor.

The well-decorated Harbor Pilot team of Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental did not drop any of their games and went on to pocket the P30,000 grand prize that went with the title.

It had looked like USPF would be able to pull off an upset after key players of Harbor Pilot in former University of San Jose-Recoletos’ (USJ-R) Maria Abigail Praca and Renee Coleen Gimeno got injured and could no longer play.

But the team owned by Harbor Pilot captain Richard “Voting” Centino, had remain unfazed and did not even concede any set, taking the title in three straights sets in the Best-of-Five final game.

The SWU Lady Cobras took the third place after defeating the defending champions University of Negros Occidental – Recoletos, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20.

Former Cesafi MVP Therese Rae Ramas of Harbor Pilot was named as the tournament’s MVP and Best Setter awards while teammates Praca, former Cesafi All-Star Dij Rodriguez, and Sheena Abegael Quiño were named Best Middle Blocker, Best Outside Hitter, and Best Setter, respectively./dbs