“Indak” to premiere in Cebu on Aug. 6

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebu, are you ready to dance?

Better be as Nadine Lustre and Sam Concepcion are coming to Cebu City on Wednesday, August 6, 2019, for the premier of their movie, “Indak.”

Verb del Rosario, vice president for operations of Viva South, confirmed the development to CDN Digital.

He said they chose Cebu City for the premiere since Cebu is part of the movie.

To recall, part of the film’s location is in Bantayan Island, located in northern Cebu. The movie was shot in the tourist-destination island last February.

“Indak” is a dance musical film helmed by Paul Basinillo under Viva Films, which will hit Philippine cinemas on August 7.

The movie centers on Jen (Lustre), who will be invited by Vin (Concepcion) to be part of Indak Pinas, a dance crew set to compete in Seoul, South Korea.

Not a rip off

Basinillo assured the audience that there will be a lot of dancing and singing in the movie.

“People think it is a rip off from the “Step Up” movie franchise but they will be surprised to see that it is quite different,” he told Cebu Daily News Digital.

For him, “Indak” will be about Jen and about facing challenges in life and never giving up especially if you have a big dream.

“Anything is possible. It is probably a step closer to “La La Land” more than “Step Up” since our music is not just mixed of Pop, R and B, mellow, and rap. It is very Filipino in that sense,” Basinillo added.

The film also gives a message to always reach for your dreams, know who you are, and love the people who truly matter.

Completing the cast in the movie are Karencitta, Yayo Aguila, Nicole Omillo, Kedebon Colim, Zarah Tolentino, Mayton Eugenio, Rose Van Ginkel, Aubrey Caraan, and Keiko Nakajima. /bmjo