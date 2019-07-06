‘Indak’ director: Bantayan Island is a hidden paradise

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ”I fell in love with Bantayan Island.”

This was the impression Movie Director Paul Basinillo where some scenes of the upcoming dance musical film, “Indak” were taken.

Basinillo described Bantayan Island to CDN Digital as a hidden paradise.

“People are so friendly and polite and the food is fantastic! I remember one of our shooting staff ordering scallops for the whole team, and it was such a bargain price! Not to mention that it is delectable,” he said.

He has been to Cebu a lot of times since he has been participating in Ironman 70.3 in Lapu-Lapu City, but it was during working for “Indak” film that he set foot on Bantayan Island.

Read more: ‘Indak’ trailer up; Karencitta plays Nadine Lustre’s best friend

Last month, the trailer was released where it featured the white sand beach and sunset of Bantayan Island, which he called a “filmmaker’s paradise.”

“Every time you switch angles with your camera, the scenery changes and it just gives you something magical all the time,” he said.

He admitted that the beaches of Bantayan Island are another asset for their upcoming film.

“It was amazing to see on film. I remember when I was in post-production and upon seeing the shots full color graded, I was in awe. I could not believe what I was seeing. The colors just pop out, and you can literally feel the warmth of the location,” he said.

“Indak” focuses on the story of Jen, a Cebuana island girl and the character of award-winning film actress Nadine Lustre.

She will be invited by Vin played by Sam Concepcion to be part of Indak Pinas, a dance crew who will compete in Seoul, South Korea.

Joining the film is Cebuana singer Karen Ann “Karencitta” Cabrera who plays as KC, Lustre’s best friend.

“Indak” will be released in cinemas on August 7./dbs