Group in Cebu brings poetry to the next level

Cebu City, Philippines— A group in Cebu is bringing poetry up a notch.

Almost Poets Society (APS), a group composed of poets, is taking poetry to the next level by expressing it in many forms such as stand up poetry, or poetry that is read out loud.

“The beauty of poetry is it goes well with other mediums of art. So we experiment and collaborate with other forms like music, films, paintings, and dance. Besides, it’s never impossible to integrate the old and new methods to create beautiful poems,” said Zara Nemo, the founder of APS.

APS’s goal is to unite and showcase the creative and artistic talents in Cebu.

Since 2015, the group, which started with just four members, has already grown as they now have 25 poets.

“We are a motley crew of extroverts, introverts, writers, and readers united by our love for poetry. Our uniqueness reflects on each other—the members and the art they carry. Each of us has a different personality and we respect that. We encourage every Almost Poet to be who they are and embrace their freakishness,” said Nemo.

APS is not only seen in events but they too extended their talents to some organizations in Cebu such as the MentalHealth PH to break the taboo of mental illness, and with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), where they helped raise awareness on drug use and drug abuse. /bmjo