Cebu City Police launches ‘Dancing Cop’ project 

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) introduced an interesting way in cheering up the motoring public.

On Monday morning, July 15, 2019, the CCPO Traffic Police Group (TPG) launched the “Dancing Cop” project in a busy intersection along Colon Street here.

This is a project of newly installed CCPO director Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan.

According to Vinluan, this project is one way to send a message to the public that policemen are friendly and approachable.

“Gusto lang po namin ipakita na ang police ay kaibigan ng community,” said Vinluan in an interview with the press during her courtesy call to Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Monday morning.

(We just want to show the community that police are friendly.)

The “Dancing Cop” project will be a daily task for the TPG starting Monday. This means they will be expected to be manning—and entertaining—motorists in major intersections around Cebu City during rush hours.

LIVE: Beating the Monday blues along Colon Street in Cebu City are these dancing policeman of the Cebu City Police Office patrol group. | Alven Marie Timtim #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Ahad, 14 Julai 2019

During the launch, two policemen were tasked to man the intersection of Colon Street and Osmeña Boulevard, showing off their dancing skills.

Police Corporal Ronila Dignos was one of the cops who were assigned in the Colon intersection. He said the new task inspires him to do a better job, especially since jeepney drivers who pass by cheer for him.

Aside from Colon Street, there were also policemen who debuted the project along the intersection of Gorordo Avenue and General Maxilom Avenue on Monday.

Meanwhile, Vinluan reminded her force that even if they are asked to show a friendly attitude, they should still be alert on the streets and be ready for any possible alarm.

“Kailangan mabilis sila ngumiti, mabilis din sila mag-isip,” she said.

(They need to be smiling and think sharply.) /bmjo

