‘Rough seas’ cause cancellation of two Leyte province trips
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Ports Authority (CPA) Operations Division announced Monday afternoon, July 15, the cancellation of at least two trips bound for Leyte province because of rough seas.
A trip by South Pacific Shipping was supposed to leave Terminal 2 of the port of Cebu for Bato, Leyte at 2 p.m. but was ordered cancelled, says a CPA Operations Division Facebook post at 1:58 p.m. on Monday.
Gloria 1 of Roble Shipping bound for Hilongos also cancelled its 2 p.m. trip “due to rough sea condition,” the CPA post added.
But travels from Cebu to other parts of the Visayas have remained uninterrupted.
