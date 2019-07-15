PDEA agents arrest six in Talisay City drug den

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Six persons were arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in a drug den in Sitio Tabuc Sapa, Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City this morning, July 15.

The arrested suspects were Maica Jaberina, one of the drug den operators, and her patrons who were identified as Roldany Papas, Ruel Carael, William Caparida, Aljun Caparida, and Virgillo Jaberina.

In a Facebook post, PDEA-7 said that a certain Junil Cabiluna, who was the subject of their operation, eluded arrest after he sensed that he was transacting with an undercover agent. Cabiluna is Jaberina’s live-in-partner. Both operates the drug den in Sitio Tabuc Sapa.

PDEA-7 agents in coordination with the Talisay City Police Station and the Provincial Intelligence Branch confiscated 14 sachets of suspected shabu weighing around 15 grams and with an estimated market vaue of P102,000; a .38-caliber revolver with two ammunitions; assorted drug paraphernalia; and cash amounting to P300.

A complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002 will soon be filed against the suspects.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 Information Officer, said they placed Cabiluna under surveillance for a week prior to this morning’s buy-bust operation.

She said that Cabiluna has been operating his illegal drugs business for more than three months now and is able to dispose at least 50 grams of shabu per week. /dcb