Cebu Chamber honors inspiring entrepreneurs in Grand Chamber Awards

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) culminated Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2019 in a splendid and vibrant ceremony dubbed as the Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship Night, which marked the conclusion of the month-long celebration of Cebu Business Month 2019, at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on June 28.

The Chamber awarded exemplary individuals where the President of Bo’s Coffee Mr. Steve Benitez as recipient of the Entrepreneur of the Year; Ms. MariquitaSalimbangon-Yeung, Chairman & Founder of MSY Charitable Foundation as Socially Responsible Entrepreneur; Ms. Silvia “Bunny” Ludo-Alcordo, Chef & Owner of Café Georg as Small Business Entrepreneur; Ms. Melissa Ann Lim-Young, Managing Director of Bubble Tea Station as Young Entrepreneur; Engr. Paul Revalde, President of FDR Group of Companies as Countryside Entrepreneur.

A Special Citation was also given to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headed by Director William Cunado. Meanwhile, Mr. Efren Uy, President & CEO of F2 Logistics Philippines, Inc. received the Grand Chamber Award of Distinction.

During the event, business owners, executives, members of the academe, government officials, consuls, and dignitaries were entertained by the world-renowned Ryan Cayabyab Singers, a vocal group under the direction of the Maestro Ryan Cayabyab in an evening of a grand musical splendid.

This year’s Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship Night is chaired by Melita Ramos, Vice President of Cebu Supergro Products Corp., and co-chaired by Pia Monica Alturas, Visayas Area head of China Savings Bank Inc. under the leadership of CBM 2019 Overall Chairperson Lilu Alino.

The nomination process and selection of awardees for the Grand Chamber Awards was led by CCCI’s council of advisers.