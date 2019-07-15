Duterte signs Student Fare Discount Act

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law the bill that institutionalizes student fare discounts for all modes of transportation.

Duterte signed Republic Act 11314 or the “Student Fare Discount Act” on April 17 but was released only to the media on Monday.

In a press statement, Senator Sonny Angara welcomed the signing of the bill.

“This is a year-round benefit that students can avail so they can have discounted fares whenever they want to go home to their families, even during holidays,” Angara, who co-authored the bill, said.

Under the new law, a 20 percent discount would be granted to students for “all forms of transportation on land (jeep, bus, UV Express vans, taxi and TNVS), air, water, and rail (MRT, LRT and PNR).”

“Malaking tulong ang mga diskwento na ito para sa mga mag-aaral. Ang matitipid na pera sa pamasahe at iba pang gastusin ay maaaring gamitin ng estudyante sa ibang bagay (These discounts are great for students. They can save money on fares and use the money for other expenses),” Angara said. /ee