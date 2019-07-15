Scam lines your friends always tell you

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Friends are one of the best support systems a person can have and the best people to cap the night with.

But you know, some of our friends are also good with scamming us with the words they say.

Oh, I know you know what I mean — the lines that our friends tell us that oftentimes are the same lines that would excite and disappoint us at some point.

Let’s see if you can relate with some of these lines that your friends tell you.

ON MY WAY — Yup! I know we get this a lot. Meeting time is at 9 a.m, and it’s already 8:45 a.m., and there’s that one friend, who keeps saying he or she is on the way, but the truth is that friend just got out of bed. So with this line, be sure that you have enough patience to actually wait for a couple of minutes more.

I’M BROKE — This line is such a heartbreaking line, but it is also the most used line when your friend is not in the mood to hang out with you and would rather use the “zero cash” excuse. But within a few minutes, you see them posting food on their social media accounts and hanging out at the bar with some drinks.

I’M SO DONE WITH HIM OR HER — This line is always paired with a sobbing friend over a cup of coffee or a bottle of beer. Then a week later, you see them taking selfies and are bound to go on their next trip. When your friend knocks on your door in the middle of night sobbing, just make sure to prepare the needed things in the morning that would cure a hangover.

FEELING SICK, CAN’T GO OUT TONIGHT — This is usually aline from a the friend who chooses to binge-watch Netflix series and munch on popcorn. But hey! Some of us just want to stay in for the night and just indulge in movies and some time to relax away from the booze and loud music.

LET’S GO ON A TRIP — When your friends tell you that they want to go on a trip, make sure that you’d ask what year this trip is going to happen. The thing here is that we get really excited and start searching for places to go, but it can’t push through because of some circumstances. So the next time you plan for a trip, make sure that it is not only a plan but a sure trip! Make it happen and create more memories, and, maybe, you can plan your next trip too!

No matter what our friends choose to tell us sometimes, let’s give them the credit that in times of need, these lines will not be said.

You know, in friendship, understanding and acceptance are some of the core values for a long lasting friendship, so if they “scam” us at times with these lines, always remember that you still love these crazies no matter what. /dbs