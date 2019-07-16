Free telescope viewing during #LookUp activity at the Cebu City Public Library

Cebu City, Philippines— As the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20, 2019, the Indiana Aerospace University’s Astronomical Society together with the University of San Carlos Physics and Astronomical Society will hold another #LookUp activity at the Cebu City Public Library for free.

According to Jeremy Bajado, the president of the IAU Astronomical Society, their group will be bringing five telescopes, four from IAU and one from USC.

The LookUp: 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing event will also have lectures and talks on how the Apollo 11 spaceflight landed on the moon.

The highlight, though, will be the chance for astronomy enthusiasts to get see the planets Saturn, Jupiter and, of course, the Moon through the telescopes.

The free telescope viewing will start at 5:00 p.m. and will last until 10:00 p.m. /bmjo