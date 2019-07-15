Chan to Lapu-Lapu Hospital contractor: Finish project’s phase 1 or we’ll sue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is considering filing a case against the contractor of the first phase of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital project should the latter continue to “neglect” their call to complete the construction.

Chan said the city would give MOM Construction another chance to complete the first phase of the building, otherwise, the city government would have to exhaust legal remedies against them.

“Mao na kung di na nimo humanon, hatagan na kag kahigayonan. Pero di gyud nimo humanon, file-an na kag kaso unya daghan na ang maangin,” Chan said.

(You are already given the chance so if you would still not to proceed with the project, we will file a case against you and more people would suffer.)

Last Monday, July 8, Chan visited the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital and found out the MOM Construction had already abandoned the civil works on the extension building because they were unable to construct the ramp leading to the second floor of the building.

A second contractor, JO Builders, also cannot proceed with the second phase of the hospital extension building pending the structural analysis from the Department of Health (DOH). The hospital extension building is a project funded by the DOH.

The construction of the first phase of the hospital extension building has already incurred at least a 3-year negative slippage. The first phase was supposed to be completed in 2016 while the second phase was supposed to be completed by 2018.

“That is why we are here to put pressure on the contractor para klarohon nila unsa man gyud ilang timetable ani kay mao ni ang kinahanglan kaayo sa mga tawo,” Chan said during his visit in the hospital.

(That is why we are her to put pressure on the contractor so that we will have a clear picture about the timetable of the project because the completed project is what the people needed.)/dbs