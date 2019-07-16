Man shot dead while playing pool in Mambaling

Cebu City, Philippines—A man playing a game of pool ended up dead when he was shot by a still unidentified gunman early Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, in Sitio Viking Alaska, Barangay Mambaling here.

Police Captain Francis Renz Talosig, chief of the responding team from the Mambaling Police Station, identified the victim as 39-year-old Marlon Gomez, alyas Maloy, a resident of Sitio Viking.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was playing billiards with a friend identified as Andy Cabaniz at around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he was approached by the gunman.

The police said the gunman, once he was close to Gomez, pulled out his firearm and shot the victim twice. After the crime, the gunman left on foot.

Police also told CDN Digital that the victim had no signs of life when the responding medical team arrived at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered two empty shells of bullets of still unknown caliber from the crime scene.

Talosig said the police are initially looking into personal grudge as the motive of the crime. /bmjo