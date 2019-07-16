Danao Sea Accident: Six wheeler truck falls into sea

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A truckload of corn grits fell into the waters of the Danao City port in northern Cebu at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15.

A report by the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas says that the truck was supposed to be loaded to MV Mika Mari VI that was bound for Camotes Island when it accidentally fell into sea.

The ship captain who was identified as a certain Captain Pepito told PCG Danao City Station personnel that the vehicle was maneuvering for trimming near the ramp when their vessel’s mooring line was cut off because of the heavy load.

But no one was reported injured during the incident. The truck driver and his crew members were able to jump off the six-wheeler truck, says the PCG report.

PCG has already directed the ship captain to file a marine protest before his vessel will be allowed to sail again.

MV Mika Mari VI operated by Jomalia Shipping was bound for Cosuelo town in Camotes Island with 94 passengers and 10 rolling cargoes onboard.

Following the incident, PCG Danao Station prevented MV Mika Mari VI from leaving the ports of Danao City. Its passengers and other cargoes were later on transferred to Island Roro 1.

The PCG report said that 200 sacks of corn grits were immediately recovered during the retrieval operation. Said operation resumed this morning to recover the 200 remaining sacks and the truck that remained submerged in seawaters.