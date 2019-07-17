Photographer shares photo of boy studying in skywalk, hopes it will inspire netizens

Cebu City, Philippines—Photographer Emilio Migallen was taking the skywalk in Fuente Osmeña when the sight of a boy lying on the floor caught his attention.

The boy was lying on his belly on a flattened carton box while writing something on his notebook. He had his school bag close to him, which led Migallen to think the boy was doing his homework.

Migallen took a photo of the boy, and shared it on his Facebook page, The Conscious Shutter.

“I posted it on my Facebook page, The Conscious Shutter, since I love taking photographs, especially when I see emotions [like] the effort that the child was [showing],” he said.

His photo has since attracted attention online. But he hopes that the boy gets the same attention.

Migallen and his girlfriend, Maxine Uy, said they hope that by sharing the photo, the boy gets help from concerned netizens.

“I hope mahimo ning instrument para ma tabangan ang bata,” he said.

(I hope this photo serves as an instrument for the boy to get help.)

The couple also hopes that the photo will inspire students to do good in school, no matter what the circumstances are.

Migallen thinks he might have found out the name of the kid in the photo.

“When I was editing the picture, I zoomed in on his notebook. I saw that he’s writing his name, Rajon Rey P. Sabijon,” said Migallen.

He has yet to verify, though, if it is indeed his name. Nevertheless, he thinks the picture of the boy should inspire us to stay determined in whatever we are doing in life.

So, what’s your excuse? /bmjo