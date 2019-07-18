Cheetahs now 4-0 in Elite Basketball Club Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cheetahs remained unbeaten in the Elite Basketball Club Cebu Season 15 after they thumped the Panthers, 76-71, last weekend at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe.

Prolific guard RJ Acha led the way for the Cheetahs with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to buoy the team to a league-best 4-0 (win-loss) mark.

Acha also got help from Jareve Yee who tallied 22 points, eight boards and four assists while John Rodrigo held the fort down low, putting up a double-double of his own, with 16 points and 10 boards.

The Panthers dropped to 1-3 in spite of the 20 points of Aljhune Areja.

In the other game, the Rams crushed the Hawks, 105-76, to improve to 3-1.

Left-handed marksman Jerome Soque paced the Rams’ balanced scoring attack with a whopping 32 points.

More impressive was the fact that six of the seven players that suited up for the winning side managed to reach double-figures in scoring.

The Hawks fell to an even 2-2. /bmjo